Microbes, not just cocoa, shape your chocolate's taste: Study
Turns out, it's tiny microbes—not just the cocoa bean itself—that decide how your chocolate tastes.
A fresh study published in Nature Microbiology (August 24, 2025) by Dr. David Gopaulchan's team at the University of Nottingham found that the microbes working during fermentation play a huge role in shaping chocolate's signature flavors.
Researchers pinpointed which microbes were doing what
The research was sparked by those unique flavors you notice in chocolates from places like Madagascar and Peru.
By studying Colombian farms and using DNA sequencing to pinpoint which microbes were doing what, scientists managed to recreate consistent flavors in the lab—opening up possibilities for tailored chocolates and more reliable taste experiences in the future.
Basically: get ready for a whole new world of custom chocolate!