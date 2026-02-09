Did Bad Bunny's SuperBowl show break viewership record?

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made history on Sunday by becoming the first Latin solo artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. His performance at Super Bowl LX, which took place between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, was widely praised amid backlash from conservative circles. Soon, online chatter started suggesting that the 2026 performance broke records with a staggering 135.4 million viewers. However, these claims are yet to be verified.

Viral post Claims of record-breaking viewership A post on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named @DemocraticWins claimed that Bad Bunny's halftime show was the most-watched in Super Bowl history. The tweet has since been viewed over 928,000 times. Another user on X also echoed this sentiment, stating, "Bad Bunny officially has the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show in history, with more than 135.4 MILLION viewers."

Delay Official numbers yet to be released Despite the viral claims, it is important to note that official ratings from Nielsen are usually released one-three days after the event. As of now, these numbers have not been made public. However, early reports from media outlets and industry insiders suggest that Bad Bunny's halftime show attracted over 135 million viewers, truly an impressive feat if confirmed.

Previous record Potential impact on Super Bowl viewership records To put it in perspective, Super Bowl LIX (performed by Kendrick Lamar) currently holds the confirmed record for the most-viewed halftime show with 133.5 million viewers. The pre-game projections for Super Bowl LX are estimated at an overall viewership of around 127-130 million. If Bad Bunny's preliminary 135.4 million viewer count is verified by official data, it will set a new record in Super Bowl history.

