'Jana Nayagan' producers withdraw HC plea against CBFC

The producers of Jana Nayagan , starring actor-politician Vijay , have withdrawn their legal challenge against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Madras High Court heard the plea on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. This decision comes after weeks of uncertainty over the film's certification, which delayed its planned release earlier this year. The movie was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, but couldn't secure a censor certificate despite meeting all suggested edits.

Legal strategy shift Why did the producers take this step? Initially, the production team approached the High Court, claiming delays in the certification process despite meeting CBFC's recommendations. However, things changed when CBFC referred the film to its Revising Committee for another round of scrutiny. This prompted producers to rethink their legal strategy, and instead of continuing with court proceedings, they have now opted for certification through the Revising Committee route to expedite matters.

Release anticipation Vijay's last film before full-fledged political plunge The film's release timeline is crucial as it is being marketed as Vijay's last movie before he fully enters politics. Prolonged legal proceedings could have pushed the film further down the calendar, creating uncertainty about its theatrical release. The decision to withdraw the case was reportedly taken to avoid additional delays and streamline the certification process. Once the withdrawal is formally recorded by the High Court, Jana Nayagan will proceed under standard CBFC procedures.

Advertisement