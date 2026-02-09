'Jana Nayagan' release approaching? Producers withdraw Madras HC petition 

The producer of the upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan has decided to withdraw a writ petition it had filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The matter has been listed for Tuesday, per The Hindu. This comes after KVN Productions LLP agreed to refer the matter to CBFC's revising committee. The writ petition was originally filed in response to CBFC's decision on January 6, which directed that Jana Nayagan be sent for examination by a nine-member revising panel.

Details KVN Productions LLP filed the plea on January 5 KVN Productions LLP had filed the writ petition on January 5, seeking an order from the Madras High Court to direct CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for Jana Nayagan within 24 hours. The plea was heard by Justice PT Asha, who directed CBFC to produce all records related to the film's certification on January 7. After reviewing these records and hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Asha reserved her orders.

Court ruling High court allowed the writ petition on January 9 On January 9, the High Court allowed the writ petition and directed CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate immediately. Hours later, CBFC filed an urgent writ appeal before the first Division Bench of the Madras High Court and obtained an interim stay on Justice Asha's order. The Supreme Court also refused to interfere with this interim order. On January 27, the Division Bench set aside Justice Asha's order for not granting CBFC an opportunity to file its counter affidavit.

Advertisement

Next steps Now, the producers have decided to approach CBFC's revising committee After the Division Bench's ruling, KVN Productions LLP was given the liberty to amend its prayer by challenging CBFC chairman's January 6 decision. However, the production house has not yet filed a petition in the High Court or approached the Supreme Court with this challenge. Instead, it has decided to approach CBFC's revising committee and withdraw its writ petition which had been revived and remanded for fresh hearing by the first Division Bench.

Advertisement