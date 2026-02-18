Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth split quietly nearly a year ago?

Hollywood actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth parted ways nearly a year ago, if a report by Page Six is to be believed. The couple, who first met in 2012 and later married in Las Vegas in 2016, has had an on-and-off relationship over the years. Their split, which occurred nearly a year ago, came to light after LaBeouf's recent arrest for alleged battery during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

Relocation LaBeouf's arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations After the split, LaBeouf, 39, reportedly moved to New Orleans to be closer to his family. This news comes after he was arrested in the Louisiana city for allegedly getting into a fight while celebrating Mardi Gras on early Tuesday. The actor walked out of Orleans Parish Prison after appearing before a judge.

Relationship timeline Relationship timeline of LaBeouf and Goth LaBeouf and Goth, 32, first met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012. Their relationship has been marked by several ups and downs, including a public argument in Germany in 2015 and a split in 2018. Despite these challenges, they reconciled and were seen wearing wedding rings again in March 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2022.

