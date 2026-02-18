Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth split quietly nearly a year ago?
What's the story
Hollywood actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth parted ways nearly a year ago, if a report by Page Six is to be believed. The couple, who first met in 2012 and later married in Las Vegas in 2016, has had an on-and-off relationship over the years. Their split, which occurred nearly a year ago, came to light after LaBeouf's recent arrest for alleged battery during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.
Relocation
LaBeouf's arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations
After the split, LaBeouf, 39, reportedly moved to New Orleans to be closer to his family. This news comes after he was arrested in the Louisiana city for allegedly getting into a fight while celebrating Mardi Gras on early Tuesday. The actor walked out of Orleans Parish Prison after appearing before a judge.
Relationship timeline
Relationship timeline of LaBeouf and Goth
LaBeouf and Goth, 32, first met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012. Their relationship has been marked by several ups and downs, including a public argument in Germany in 2015 and a split in 2018. Despite these challenges, they reconciled and were seen wearing wedding rings again in March 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2022.
Legal issues
Other details about LaBeouf
LaBeouf was charged with two counts of simple battery after his alleged altercation in New Orleans. The actor has been open about his sobriety journey for years and was in town for Mardi Gras celebrations. Before Goth, LaBeouf was linked to actors Megan Fox, Carey Mulligan, and FKA Twigs. Twigs had accused him of abuse during their 2018 romance, which he denied.