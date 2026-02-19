Cops visited Shia LaBeouf's home before Mia Goth split

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf 's Los Angeles home was reportedly the site of multiple police visits before his split from estranged wife Mia Goth . Per TMZ, a "husband and wife" disturbance call was made to the Transformers star's residence in November 2024. The report further states that an "uncooperative female" could be heard on the call repeatedly asking her spouse to leave.

Stalking incident Stalking incident from last year In another incident from August 2025, a caller informed the police about an "old friend" who was "mentally ill, and she thinks she is married to Shia LaBeouf." The caller allegedly said that this woman was "murderously angry with him, appears to be stalking him, and is going to his home." They expressed concern after seeing someone obsessing over the actor on social media.

Legal troubles LaBeouf arrested after brawl at Mardi Gras LaBeouf was arrested early Tuesday morning after being involved in a Mardi Gras brawl. He was booked on two simple battery charges and taken to Orleans Parish Prison in Louisiana following treatment by paramedics. Despite his arrest, the Even Stevens alum returned to the Mardi Gras parade for more festivities upon his release.

Advertisement

Actor's behavior The actor was seen dancing and goofing around After his arrest, LaBeouf was seen making light of his situation by stuffing his jail paperwork in his mouth while dancing. He also took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "Free me." Photos later showed him jogging shirtless around a park before visiting two closed Catholic churches.

Advertisement