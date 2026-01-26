'Patriot': Mohanlal-Mammootty's spy thriller confirmed to hit theaters in April

The teaser for Patriot gives a glimpse into a world where social scores dictate people's lives. Mammootty's character warns of the impending changes, while Mohanlal's character, seemingly an army general, asserts their strength in numbers. The teaser ends with Mammootty asking someone to finish the sentence: "Great Indian traitor... or Patriot." The film has been shot across Sri Lanka, the UK, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Kochi.

Character insights

'Patriot' character posters reveal more about the film

The character posters for Patriot were released earlier, with some containing Morse code that fans decoded as "April 23." The film features Mammootty as Dr. Daniel James, who is desperate to clear his name after being accused of serious crimes. Mohanlal plays Colonel Rahim in this spy action drama. The teaser hints at a raw and authentic portrayal of espionage missions in the film.