'Patriot': Mohanlal-Mammootty's spy thriller confirmed to hit theaters in April
What's the story
The much-anticipated Malayalam film Patriot, starring superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, will be released on April 23. The announcement was made on Republic Day with a dark, gritty poster featuring the entire cast. The film also stars Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Rajiv Menon. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, CR Salim, and Subhash Manuel, the film is one of the most awaited releases of 2026.
Teaser details
'Patriot' teaser hints at a dystopian future
The teaser for Patriot gives a glimpse into a world where social scores dictate people's lives. Mammootty's character warns of the impending changes, while Mohanlal's character, seemingly an army general, asserts their strength in numbers. The teaser ends with Mammootty asking someone to finish the sentence: "Great Indian traitor... or Patriot." The film has been shot across Sri Lanka, the UK, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Kochi.
Character insights
'Patriot' character posters reveal more about the film
The character posters for Patriot were released earlier, with some containing Morse code that fans decoded as "April 23." The film features Mammootty as Dr. Daniel James, who is desperate to clear his name after being accused of serious crimes. Mohanlal plays Colonel Rahim in this spy action drama. The teaser hints at a raw and authentic portrayal of espionage missions in the film.