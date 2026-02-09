'Dhurandhar': Producer promises sequel will be 'bigger than first part'

The blockbuster film Dhurandhar , directed by Aditya Dhar , has created history by becoming the first Bollywood movie to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office . In a recent interview with Fortune India, Jyoti Deshpande, the producer, spoke about the movie's success and revealed that its sequel will be even bigger. She also compared Dhurandhar's success to that of the iconic film Sholay.

Audience impact Deshpande on comparing 'Dhurandhar' to 'Sholay' Describing the film's success as a collective achievement, Deshpande said, "This is not just a maker's success; it is as much the audience's success." "After Sholay, I can't think of a film which has been as successful. There is no greater accolade as filmmakers we can receive than this." The movie has been running in theaters for over 60 days and continues to draw audiences.

Sequel expectations 'Dhurandhar 2' set to release on March 19, 2026 Describing the sequel as "bigger," Deshpande said, "Had the first part not fired, the second one would have sat in our cupboard." "However, we were sure the first part would fire. We believe Dhurandhar 2 would be bigger than the first part." The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in five languages and is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. It will clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

