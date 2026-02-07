'Dhurandhar 2' sets new benchmark with ₹245cr non-theatrical rights deal

Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar 's upcoming film, Dhurandhar 2, has reportedly set a new benchmark in the non-theatrical rights market. The film has secured a whopping ₹245 crore for its digital streaming, satellite, and music rights, reported Pinkvilla. This amount is nearly double the earnings from the first part of the franchise, which earned around ₹140 crore in non-theatrical rights.

Deal details JioHotstar to stream 'Dhurandhar 2' The digital streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2 were reportedly secured by JioHotstar for ₹150 crore, outbidding rivals such as Netflix. The satellite rights (in all languages) were secured by Star Network for ₹50 crore. Additionally, T-Series has reportedly bought the music rights for ₹45 crore, taking the total non-theatrical value of the film to an unprecedented level.

Release date About 'Dhurandhar 2' Produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, in association with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film is set for release on March 19. The first part of the franchise was a massive success at the worldwide box office, earning over ₹1,300 crore, per Sacnilk.

