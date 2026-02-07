'Dhurandhar 2' sets new benchmark with ₹245cr non-theatrical rights deal
What's the story
Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's upcoming film, Dhurandhar 2, has reportedly set a new benchmark in the non-theatrical rights market. The film has secured a whopping ₹245 crore for its digital streaming, satellite, and music rights, reported Pinkvilla. This amount is nearly double the earnings from the first part of the franchise, which earned around ₹140 crore in non-theatrical rights.
Deal details
JioHotstar to stream 'Dhurandhar 2'
The digital streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2 were reportedly secured by JioHotstar for ₹150 crore, outbidding rivals such as Netflix. The satellite rights (in all languages) were secured by Star Network for ₹50 crore. Additionally, T-Series has reportedly bought the music rights for ₹45 crore, taking the total non-theatrical value of the film to an unprecedented level.
Release date
About 'Dhurandhar 2'
Produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, in association with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film is set for release on March 19. The first part of the franchise was a massive success at the worldwide box office, earning over ₹1,300 crore, per Sacnilk.
Teaser and certification
The teaser was released recently
Meanwhile, the recently released teaser for Dhurandhar 2 disappointed fans as it featured recycled scenes from the first part. The film has reportedly been certified with three different teasers by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), including one with a U/A rating that will be played in theaters. Dhurandhar follows an undercover agent's high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation in Karachi, Pakistan. The film is loosely inspired by real-life geopolitical events. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.