Makers have spoken

Makers: 'Dhurandhar' wasn't censored; OTT version follows Netflix guidelines

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:00 pm Jan 30, 202606:00 pm

What's the story

The blockbuster film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, was released on Netflix on Friday midnight. However, some viewers have claimed that the streaming platform is showing a "censored" version of the movie. The film's runtime on Netflix is 3 hours and 25 minutes, nine minutes shorter than its original duration of 3 hours and 34 minutes. Moreover, muted dialogues, censorship of abusive language, and poor color grading have been pointed out.