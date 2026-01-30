Makers: 'Dhurandhar' wasn't censored; OTT version follows Netflix guidelines
What's the story
The blockbuster film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, was released on Netflix on Friday midnight. However, some viewers have claimed that the streaming platform is showing a "censored" version of the movie. The film's runtime on Netflix is 3 hours and 25 minutes, nine minutes shorter than its original duration of 3 hours and 34 minutes. Moreover, muted dialogues, censorship of abusive language, and poor color grading have been pointed out.
Unedited version
No cuts were made in the Netflix version: Report
Contrary to the speculations, a source close to the film's production has revealed to Pinkvilla that no edits or cuts were made in the version of Dhurandhar delivered to Netflix. The source said, "Dhurandhar makers submitted a version with no edits or cuts for its Netflix release. The version delivered to the streaming platform fully complies with Netflix's mandates and requirements."
Sequel announcement
'Dhurandhar 2' to release in March
In addition to the film's successful OTT release, the makers have also announced a sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. The sequel will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages simultaneously. This five-language pan-India and global rollout is expected to further enhance the film's reach and popularity.