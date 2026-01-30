Why fans are upset with 'Dhurandhar's OTT version
Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar has finally made its way to Netflix, nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release on December 5. However, the OTT version has left fans disappointed due to several changes. Viewers have taken to social media to express their frustration over muted dialogues, censorship of abusive language, and a total runtime reduction of nearly 10 minutes from the original film.
Fans question logic behind censorship on OTT platform
Fans have been left baffled by the decision to censor an A-rated adult film on OTT. One user wrote, "You certify the film as A but you have muted/censored words! Like are we bunch of 5y/o or what? Everyone in this app is over 18, there's no meaning in watching a film with lots of cuts and censoring." Another added, "Dhurandhar on Netflix with muted dialogues + censored abuses. If OTT isn't giving us the uncut version, who is?"
'Dhurandhar' runtime significantly shorter on Netflix
Fans also noticed a significant reduction in the film's runtime. The original Dhurandhar was the longest Hindi film in recent years, with a runtime of around 3 hours and 34 minutes. However, the OTT version is approximately 3 hours and 25 minutes long, indicating a cut of nearly 10 minutes from the original length. The makers have not yet explained why they opted for a censored version for its OTT release. A few fans complained about poor color grading, too.
'Dhurandhar' OTT release follows successful theatrical run
Despite the controversy surrounding its OTT release, Dhurandhar had a phenomenal run in theaters. The film grossed ₹1,301 crore at the worldwide box office during its 56-day theatrical run. It became the most-watched Bollywood film in Hindi in the post-pandemic era and did a business of ₹298.65 crore gross overseas. The film's domestic gross stood at ₹1,002.35 crore, making it the first single-language film to cross this milestone.