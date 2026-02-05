'Dhurandhar 2' OTT rights sold for a whopping ₹150cr!

Deal details

Jio Studios waited to secure 'humongous deal'

Before the release of Dhurandhar, Netflix had reportedly offered ₹175 crore for the streaming rights of both films. However, Jio Studios decided to wait and ultimately secured a much bigger deal for the sequel alone. An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, "With immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release and has secured a humongous deal of ₹150 crore for the second part alone." The first part was sold for around ₹85 crore.