'Dhurandhar 2' OTT rights sold for a whopping ₹150cr!
What's the story
The digital rights of the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge have been sold for a staggering ₹150 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. This makes it one of the biggest OTT deals in recent history. Interestingly, this figure is nearly double what was paid for its predecessor's digital rights. The first part, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, had its digital premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026.
Deal details
Jio Studios waited to secure 'humongous deal'
Before the release of Dhurandhar, Netflix had reportedly offered ₹175 crore for the streaming rights of both films. However, Jio Studios decided to wait and ultimately secured a much bigger deal for the sequel alone. An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, "With immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release and has secured a humongous deal of ₹150 crore for the second part alone." The first part was sold for around ₹85 crore.
Sequel details
Meanwhile, know more about 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 will continue the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Singh. The sequel will explore his rise to power after Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) death in the first film. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. It is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, and may stream on JioHotstar in the second week of May 2026.