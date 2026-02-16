Shooter in Rohit Shetty firing case arrested in Rajasthan
What's the story
On Monday, it was reported that the Mumbai Police had apprehended six individuals in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house firing case. Now, reports suggest that the suspected shooter, who fired five rounds at Shetty's Juhu residence, is also among those nabbed. The arrests were made by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the city police from Haryana and Rajasthan on Sunday night. This brings the total number of arrests in connection with this case to 11 so far.
Incident details
Shooter and accomplices arrested
The shooting incident occurred on February 1 at around 12:45am when five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-story building. One bullet hit the glass of a gym inside the building. The alleged shooter has been identified as Deepak Sharma. Earlier, the crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23), and Asaram Fasale, who allegedly provided a scooter, logistical support, and weapons to the shooter.
Gang involvement
Gangster Bishnoi's gang behind shooting
Shubham Lonkar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the shooting incident. He is also wanted in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case and the Bishnoi gang's involvement in threats and incidents related to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) in this case.
Celebrity threats
Bishnoi gang has threatened several Bollywood actors
The Bishnoi gang has previously threatened several Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Ranveer Singh received a voice note on WhatsApp demanding a ₹10cr ransom. Actor Aayush Sharma also received a threat email via Proton Mail allegedly from someone associated with the Bishnoi gang. The Mumbai Police are investigating these incidents.