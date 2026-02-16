Total arrests in the case have reached 11

Shooter in Rohit Shetty firing case arrested in Rajasthan

On Monday, it was reported that the Mumbai Police had apprehended six individuals in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house firing case. Now, reports suggest that the suspected shooter, who fired five rounds at Shetty's Juhu residence, is also among those nabbed. The arrests were made by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the city police from Haryana and Rajasthan on Sunday night. This brings the total number of arrests in connection with this case to 11 so far.