Bishnoi gang member Harry Boxer asked ₹10cr from Ranveer: Report 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was threatened with an extortion demand of ₹10 crore earlier this month. A new report by NDTV stated that the threat was communicated through a WhatsApp voice note sent to his manager's phone. The message was reportedly sent from an American number and is suspected to feature the voice of gangster Harry Boxer , a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Investigation details Police probing technical aspects of recording Singh's manager has reportedly recorded his statement with the Mumbai Crime Branch. The police are now probing the technical aspects of the recording, including whether the voice is genuine or generated using artificial intelligence tools. They have also found that a Virtual Private Network (VPN) was used to hide network identity and location, making digital tracing more difficult.

Connection to past incidents Extortion threat linked to earlier threats to Rohit Shetty The extortion threat is also connected to similar threats made against filmmaker Rohit Shetty and firing incidents linked to the Bishnoi gang. Earlier, a person identifying himself as "Harry Boxer" had issued threats against Singh and Shetty in an audio clip that went viral on social media, as per PTI. The caller had warned that the Bishnoi gang would deal with Singh in such a way that his next seven generations would remember it.

