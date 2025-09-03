Who is the gangster threatening Kapil Sharma, warning Bollywood? Explained

The infamous gangster Hari Chand Jaat, aka Harry Boxer, has been making headlines for his alleged involvement in extortion calls to Delhi businessmen and threats to Bollywood actors. The Delhi Police Special Cell's recent arrest of two of his shooters has further intensified the situation. Now, police are investigating a purported audio clip where he threatens comedian Kapil Sharma and warns Bollywood against working with actor Salman Khan .

Arrest details Two prominent members of Jaat-Godara gang arrested Last week, the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended two key members of the Jaat and Rohit Godara gang, 29-year-old Kartik Jakhar and 25-year-old Kavish Phutela, in East Delhi. During their arrest, the accused reportedly opened fire at the police team, leading to retaliatory firing in self-defense. This resulted in Jakhar sustaining a gunshot injury to his leg.

Audio threat Following arrests, Jaat declared: no animosity toward police or administration After his associates were arrested, an audio clip of Jaat began circulating on social media. In it, he alleged that the Special Cell had detained Jakhar and suggested that he might be in danger. He added that he has no animosity toward the police or administration and urged them to produce his associate in court. Police are currently investigating the authenticity of this audio clip.

Gang's past Multiple cases of extortion by Jaat in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan Prior to Jakhar and Phutela's arrest, police had received multiple complaints from businessmen in East and Southeast Delhi regarding extortion calls from Jaat. In one such message, he allegedly demanded ₹5 crore from a businessman. A police officer revealed that Jaat has multiple cases of extortion against him involving businessmen and property dealers in Rajasthan and Punjab over the past few months.

Criminal history Wanted in over 10 criminal cases across Rajasthan Jaat is wanted in more than 10 cases, including robbery, attempted murder, and assault, across several districts in Rajasthan, such as Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, Dholpur, and Karauli. He is currently believed to be in the US and remains affiliated with Godara's gang. Authorities suspect that while Godara has parted ways with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Jaat still portrays himself as a member.

Background Once a boxer, now a gangster; know more about him Jaat hails from Narayanpur in Rajasthan. He completed his college education in Bansur, Alwar, and prepared for police, Army, and SSC exams. He also trained in boxing and worked briefly as a coach in Jaipur. After turning to criminal activities, his parents reportedly disowned him. The officer further stated that Jaat has been on the run since 2022 and is believed to have escaped to the US via Nepal.