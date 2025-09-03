Next Article
Sudeep to mark his directorial comeback after 'Maanikya'
Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is making a comeback as director, almost a decade after his last film, Maanikya (2014).
While his previously announced project King Kichcha is still on hold, he shared on September 1 that he's now developing a new script that genuinely excites him and is in discussions with studios and technicians.
Meanwhile, update on his upcoming films
Sudeep is wrapping up shooting for Mark, where he plays a cop—this one's dropping Christmas 2025.
Next up: he'll continue work on Billa Ranga Baashaa (BRB).
True to his habit of juggling projects, there's a good chance he'll announce another film soon—possibly the directorial venture fans have been waiting for.