Sudeep to mark his directorial comeback after 'Maanikya' Entertainment Sep 03, 2025

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is making a comeback as director, almost a decade after his last film, Maanikya (2014).

While his previously announced project King Kichcha is still on hold, he shared on September 1 that he's now developing a new script that genuinely excites him and is in discussions with studios and technicians.