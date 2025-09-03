Marathi actor-singer Rahul Deshpande announces separation from wife Neha Entertainment Sep 03, 2025

Rahul Deshpande, the well-known Marathi actor and singer, has shared that he and his wife Neha have separated after 17 years together.

He posted on social media that their legal separation was finalized back in September 2024.

The couple has a daughter, Renuka, who remains at the center of their focus.