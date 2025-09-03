Marathi actor-singer Rahul Deshpande announces separation from wife Neha
Rahul Deshpande, the well-known Marathi actor and singer, has shared that he and his wife Neha have separated after 17 years together.
He posted on social media that their legal separation was finalized back in September 2024.
The couple has a daughter, Renuka, who remains at the center of their focus.
Deshpande explained that he waited to share the news until he felt ready, saying, "She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability."
He thanked friends for their support during this time.
On the work front
Besides his personal update, Deshpande continues to make waves in Marathi cinema—he won a National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for 'Me Vasantrao,' and just this July (2025), took home a Filmfare Award for 'Sarale Saare' from 'Amaltash,' both times also starring in lead roles.