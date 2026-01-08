Why Nick Reiner's celebrity attorney withdrew from murder case
What's the story
Alan Jackson, a prominent Hollywood defense attorney, has withdrawn from representing Nick Reiner in the murder case of his parents, director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner. The move was made during a court hearing on Wednesday, right before Reiner's scheduled arraignment. Despite stepping down, Jackson maintained that he believes in his former client's innocence.
Legal proceedings
Jackson cited 'circumstances beyond control' for withdrawal
During a brief appearance at Los Angeles Superior Court, Reiner, 32, did not enter a plea to first-degree murder charges against his parents. The couple was found dead with stab wounds in their Brentwood home on December 14. After the hearing, Jackson told reporters that "circumstances beyond my control, but more importantly circumstances beyond Nick's control," have made it impossible for him to continue representing Reiner. "I'm legally and ethically prohibited from explaining the reasons why," he added.
Case transition
New public defender takes over Reiner's case
Following Jackson's withdrawal, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene has taken over as Reiner's attorney. The judge has agreed to delay the arraignment until February 23, giving Greene time to prepare for the case. During his brief appearance in court, Reiner only spoke to agree with this delay. He has been held without bail since his arrest last month on two counts of first-degree murder.
Financial details
Reiner's financial situation and new court date
To qualify for a publicly funded attorney, defendants must show they lack the means to fund their legal case. Rob's net worth was estimated at $200 million and it is unclear who was paying the retainer for his son's high-powered attorney. Reiner has an older brother and a younger sister. Jackson has previously represented heavyweights like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.
Case background
The Reiners were found dead in their home
Rob, 78, and Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14. Initial findings by the LA County Medical Examiner revealed that they died from "multiple sharp force injuries." However, no further details have been released, and police have not disclosed any potential motives. Reiner has been open about his addiction struggles, and reports of him arguing with his father at a party a day before the incident have also come up.