Why Nick Reiner's celebrity attorney withdrew from murder case

Alan Jackson, a prominent Hollywood defense attorney, has withdrawn from representing Nick Reiner in the murder case of his parents, director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner. The move was made during a court hearing on Wednesday, right before Reiner's scheduled arraignment. Despite stepping down, Jackson maintained that he believes in his former client's innocence.

Legal proceedings Jackson cited 'circumstances beyond control' for withdrawal During a brief appearance at Los Angeles Superior Court, Reiner, 32, did not enter a plea to first-degree murder charges against his parents. The couple was found dead with stab wounds in their Brentwood home on December 14. After the hearing, Jackson told reporters that "circumstances beyond my control, but more importantly circumstances beyond Nick's control," have made it impossible for him to continue representing Reiner. "I'm legally and ethically prohibited from explaining the reasons why," he added.

Case transition New public defender takes over Reiner's case Following Jackson's withdrawal, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene has taken over as Reiner's attorney. The judge has agreed to delay the arraignment until February 23, giving Greene time to prepare for the case. During his brief appearance in court, Reiner only spoke to agree with this delay. He has been held without bail since his arrest last month on two counts of first-degree murder.

Financial details Reiner's financial situation and new court date To qualify for a publicly funded attorney, defendants must show they lack the means to fund their legal case. Rob's net worth was estimated at $200 million and it is unclear who was paying the retainer for his son's high-powered attorney. Reiner has an older brother and a younger sister. Jackson has previously represented heavyweights like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.