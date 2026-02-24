'Wednesday' Season 3: Release date, cast changes, plot twists

Netflix has announced its hit series Wednesday is currently in production for its third season. The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy as they anticipate darker twists and bigger mysteries. The new season will see Jenna Ortega reprise her role as the iconic Wednesday Addams and her adventures at her school, Nevermore. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season's release date, story, cast, and more.

Release timeline When will 'Wednesday' S03 premiere? While Netflix has not officially announced the release date for Wednesday's third season, reports suggest that it could premiere in early 2027. Wednesday Season 3 is expected to be released in two parts, with the first part likely streaming around July. However, no specific dates have been confirmed yet. Since last season, Wednesday's family members have received more attention, and the same will continue in S03 with Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump) being promoted to a series regular.

Narrative insights What to expect from 'Wednesday' S03? Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the showrunners of Wednesday, told TUDUM, "It's our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy's gates once more as we begin production on Season 3. We thank our invincible cast and crew for their continued commitment to doom and gloom." "This season, we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets." However, specific plot details are still under wraps.

