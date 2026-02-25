Vijay-Rashmika's wedding to follow both Telugu, Kodava customs
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on Thursday. The couple will honor both their cultures with two separate ceremonies. While the morning ceremony will be a traditional Telugu Hindu wedding, honoring Deverakonda's roots, the evening event will be a Kodava ceremony, following Mandanna's heritage. Only immediate family and close friends have been invited to the celebrations.
The guest list for the wedding is reportedly limited to close-knit friends and family only. Among those who have already reached Udaipur are director Tharun Bhascker, actor Eesha Rebba, director-actor Rahul Ravindran, and stylist Shravya Varma. Reportedly, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also been invited to the wedding. Many members of the Ambani family also made it to the location, per reports. The couple's pre-wedding festivities included a pool party and a unique cricket match with both families participating.
The couple, who finally made their relationship official right before kicking off the wedding celebrations, will host a reception at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, on March 4. The event is expected to be attended by their colleagues from the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. The wedding festivities are expected to include traditional ceremonies like mehndi and sangeet, with the sangeet having taken place on Tuesday night.