Rashmika-Vijay's wedding: Security beefed up; Ambanis land in Udaipur

The wedding festivities of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in full swing at Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur . The couple is reportedly hosting lavish dinner parties for their close friends and family, with a "bespoke menu" prepared by top chefs. What's more, security arrangements for the 100-odd guests are on high alert. As per Firstpost, the "team reportedly underwent nearly three weeks of intensive training ahead of the wedding to ensure flawless execution and complete safety."

Ambanis Mukesh, Neeta, Akash, and Shloka Ambani to attend Mandanna and Deverakonda have been teasing their fans with abstract pictures from the wedding venue. In one of her posts, Mandanna shared a blurred picture from a dining table, while Deverakonda posted an image of the stunning mountain view from a lavish poolside. While they flew to Udaipur on Monday, many of their celebrity guests followed on Tuesday, including the Ambanis. As per The Indian Express, Kokilaben, Mukesh, Neeta, Akash, and Shloka Ambani have already landed in the city.

Cultural touch Haldi, sangeet ceremonies to reflect South Indian aesthetics The pre-wedding festivities at ITC Mementos will continue with haldi and sangeet sessions on Wednesday. The haldi ceremony will be held at the hotel's courtyard, which will be guarded for the couple's privacy. Artisans have reportedly been flown in for the occasion, and the event will reflect a mix of South Indian and contemporary aesthetics. Following the wedding on Thursday, the couple is also reportedly hosting a grand reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

Advertisement