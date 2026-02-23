Rashmika-Vijay's Udaipur wedding venue has 117 villas, private pools

The much-anticipated wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will take place at a luxurious property in Udaipur. The ceremony, named " The Wedding of Virosh ," will be an intimate affair with around 100 guests, mostly family and close friends. The venue is fully booked from February 25-28, indicating the celebration dates.

Venue details Venue is known for its privacy and exclusivity The wedding will reportedly be held at ITC Mementos, a luxury property located about 25-30km from Udaipur's city center. The hotel is situated in the Aravalli hills and is known for its privacy and exclusivity. The venue reportedly features 117 private villas with picturesque views, a river, and a lake within the estate. Despite having its own private helipad, guests are expected to arrive via commercial flights.

Security arrangements Security has been ramped up at Maharana Pratap Airport Ahead of the celebrity wedding, security has been ramped up at Maharana Pratap Airport. Reports suggest that Mandanna and Deverakonda will travel with a close group of nearly 50 guests before the three-day festivities begin. The total guest list is said to be capped at around 100 people, making it a strictly private affair. Interestingly, no major film stars are reportedly expected to attend.

Accommodation costs Resort's room tariffs start from ₹35,700 per night The luxury resort's room tariffs start from around ₹35,700 per night and can go up to approximately ₹51,000 depending on the villa and amenities selected, per MoneyControl. With private pools, curated dining experiences, and panoramic hill views, the property promises a royal experience for guests.

