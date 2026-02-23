Rashmika-Vijay's Udaipur wedding venue has 117 villas, private pools
What's the story
The much-anticipated wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will take place at a luxurious property in Udaipur. The ceremony, named "The Wedding of Virosh," will be an intimate affair with around 100 guests, mostly family and close friends. The venue is fully booked from February 25-28, indicating the celebration dates.
Venue details
Venue is known for its privacy and exclusivity
The wedding will reportedly be held at ITC Mementos, a luxury property located about 25-30km from Udaipur's city center. The hotel is situated in the Aravalli hills and is known for its privacy and exclusivity. The venue reportedly features 117 private villas with picturesque views, a river, and a lake within the estate. Despite having its own private helipad, guests are expected to arrive via commercial flights.
Security arrangements
Security has been ramped up at Maharana Pratap Airport
Ahead of the celebrity wedding, security has been ramped up at Maharana Pratap Airport. Reports suggest that Mandanna and Deverakonda will travel with a close group of nearly 50 guests before the three-day festivities begin. The total guest list is said to be capped at around 100 people, making it a strictly private affair. Interestingly, no major film stars are reportedly expected to attend.
Accommodation costs
Resort's room tariffs start from ₹35,700 per night
The luxury resort's room tariffs start from around ₹35,700 per night and can go up to approximately ₹51,000 depending on the villa and amenities selected, per MoneyControl. With private pools, curated dining experiences, and panoramic hill views, the property promises a royal experience for guests.
Wedding name
Couple shared emotional note for fans on Instagram
On Sunday, the couple confirmed their upcoming wedding and shared an emotional note for their fans. In their Instagram update, they revealed that the wedding would be called "The Wedding of VIROSH." They explained that the name was not suggested by planners or inspired by tradition. Instead, it was a term lovingly created by their fans years ago by bringing "Vijay" and "Rashmika" together.