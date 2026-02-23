Vijay-Rashmika's wedding confirmed: Decoding the hashtag 'VIROSH'

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have confirmed their wedding with an emotional note on social media . The couple has decided to name their upcoming nuptials "The Wedding of VIROSH," a term coined by fans. The actors expressed gratitude for the love and support from their followers, saying that the name "VIROSH" was given to them even before they planned anything for themselves.

Fan love Meaning behind 'VIROSH' The term "VIROSH" was first used by fans to celebrate the on-screen chemistry and off-screen appearances of Deverakonda and Mandanna. Over time, it became a name associated with their bond. Made with the clubbing of both their names, VIROSH, a fan-given ship name, has now become the official title of the actors' wedding. The nuptials are scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026, in Udaipur.

Wedding announcement 'You are a part of us - always' The couple's note on Instagram Stories read: "Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH.' So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honor." "We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH.' Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always."

Invitation details Earlier, wedding details leaked online Last week, a wedding invitation allegedly from Deverakonda was leaked online. It revealed that the couple will get married on February 26, followed by a reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. The invite read, "With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony."

