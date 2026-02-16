Is Vijay-Rashmika's wedding invite out on social media?

The rumored wedding date of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has once again taken the internet by storm. Fans have been speculating for a while now that the popular duo, who have been linked on and off since their successful films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, might be headed toward marriage. The buzz around this possibility has only intensified with an apparent wedding invite doing the rounds on social media.

Venue speculation Earlier, buzz was that wedding would happen on February 26 The speculation about Deverakonda and Mandanna's wedding reached a fever pitch earlier this month when videos from Udaipur's City Palace went viral. The footage showed the palace being decked up for a grand event, leading fans to believe that it was preparing for a star-studded wedding. Although neither actor confirmed the date, some reports suggested that the actual ceremony could take place on February 26, 2026, at a heritage venue in Udaipur.

Invitation card Now, invitation card 'confirms' speculated date Now, a purported wedding invitation card has surfaced online. The card, which reads "Vijay Deverakonda" at the top and is signed "Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)," reveals that the couple will be tying the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony. The reception is reportedly set for March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

Card details Card reads 'Your presence and blessings would make this occasion...' The card reads, "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony." It further adds, "Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us." While the authenticity of the invite isn't confirmed, multiple news portals have shared it online.

