From co-stars to soulmates: Vijay-Rashmika's dreamy love story

After years of speculation and online crumbs, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally confirmed their relationship. The couple announced their upcoming wedding in identical Instagram Stories, calling it "The Wedding of VIROSH," a name coined by fans years ago. Their love story can be traced back to 2017 on the sets of Geetha Govindam and has since blossomed into a beautiful romance. Here's a look at how it all started.

Initial connection 2017: First sparks during 'Geetha Govindam' shoot Deverakonda and Mandanna's journey started in 2017 while filming Geetha Govindam. At that time, Mandanna had recently called off her engagement with actor Rakshit Shetty. Despite their warm off-screen friendship being seen as mere co-star camaraderie, fans were already going gaga over their BTS chemistry as promotions rolled on.

Film success 2018: 'Geetha Govindam's release and buzz around them When Geetha Govindam was released in 2018, audiences were left mesmerized by the natural spark between Deverakonda and Mandanna. Their performances were so convincing that it became difficult for fans to believe they weren't dating in real life. The film's commercial success further strengthened their on-screen pairing, leading to more speculation about their off-screen relationship.

Relationship hints 2019: Reuniting for 'Dear Comrade' Deverakonda and Mandanna reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019, where the subject matter demanded performances even more intense and emotional. During promotions, they had affectionate interviews where Deverakonda praised Mandanna's dedication and she called him "extremely supportive" and "one of my favorite co-actors." This was when rumors about their relationship began. Fan pages of the actors happily "shipped" the actors, and their fan edits started spreading online.

Public sightings Holidays and social media similarities Eagle-eyed fans started noticing similar holiday backdrops in their Instagram photos, frequent airport sightings, and Mandanna's presence at Deverakonda's family gatherings. They were also seen celebrating birthdays around the same time. When asked directly about dating, both actors avoided straight answers. Deverakonda said he would speak about his personal life "when the time is right," while Mandanna maintained that she values privacy.

Viral incident This moment during 'Animal' promo went viral, but no confirmation During the promotions of Animal, a moment took speculation to another level. Host Nandamuri Balakrishna teased Mandanna about her "real hero," and co-star Ranbir Kapoor asked her to call him. She called Deverakonda, and he casually answered, "What's up re?" Realizing she was on loudspeaker, Mandanna blushed and quickly tried to manage the situation. The clip went viral, but it wasn't a confirmation.