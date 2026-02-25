Vijay-Rashmika's 'sangeet': Groomsmen perform on 'Rowdy,' bride receives heirloom bangles

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna , who are set to get married on Thursday in Udaipur , hosted their sangeet ceremony on Tuesday night. The event included notable guests from the film industry, with Deverakonda's groomsmen performing to the popular Rowdy track. Additionally, Mandanna received traditional heirloom bangles from her mother-in-law during the ceremony.

Ceremony highlights Here's what happened at the 'sangeet' ceremony A source close to the couple told India Today, "In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay's mother presented Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolizing acceptance, love and family legacy," they added. The groom's friends also set the stage on fire with a performance on Rowdy during the sangeet held at ITC Mementos hotel, Udaipur.

Dance performance Couple danced to their hit song from 'Geetha Govindam' According to Zoom, the couple danced to their hit song Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale from Geetha Govindam at their sangeet. The Telugu romantic drama was their first film together. The sangeet ceremony came after a friendly cricket match with family and friends called the Virosh Premier League. Before this, they hosted a lavish dinner for their families and enjoyed a pool party.

