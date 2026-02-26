Rashmika-Vijay's wedding: Inside a traditional Kodava ceremony

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on Thursday. The couple reportedly merged two different cultural practices - Telugu traditions from Deverakonda's side and the Kodava customs of Mandanna's native Coorg. While they are already married per Telugu customs , the Kodava wedding will be held in the evening. But what exactly does a Kodava wedding entail? Let's find out!

Cultural significance First, understand the cultural significance Kodava weddings are a unique blend of clan customs, paying respect to ancestors, and martial pride, per India Today. The Kodavas, known for their warrior lineage and distinctive customs, prioritize family blessings and community bonding over elaborate Vedic rituals. The Kodava community hails from Kodagu district or Coorg in Karnataka. This cultural significance sets these weddings apart from mainstream Hindu ceremonies.

Wedding customs Key rituals of a Kodava wedding Kodava weddings are characterized by a few key rituals. The day starts with a ceremonial bath, known as Mangala Snana, where turmeric, oil, and holy water are applied to the bride and groom by elders. This is followed by Kannikey, a ritual where the bride seeks blessings from her elders. The Kodava bridal attire is also unique- silk sarees are draped with pleats at the back instead of the front!

Festive atmosphere A feast for the senses! Kodava weddings are not just about rituals; they are also a celebration of folk traditions. The festivities are filled with vibrant music, warrior dances, and community songs. The beats of Valaga drums add to the energy of the celebration. In earlier times, ceremonial gun salutes were part of these festivities but they have been toned down in recent years. Most notably, these weddings don't involve revolving around fire.

