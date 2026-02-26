Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda are married now; second ceremony in evening

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have tied the knot in the morning. Reportedly, the actors followed Telugu customs for the wedding. A Kodava ceremony is scheduled for the evening. Senior journalist Sreedhar Pillai took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the couple, writing, 'Finally #VijayDeverakonda got married to #RashmikaMandanna today morning at 10:10am. Wishing the lovely couple all the best.' The ceremony followed traditional Andhra wedding customs."

Wedding details No pictures are out yet While Pillai's tweet suggests that the wedding was completed at 10:10am, earlier reports had stated that the muhurat for the wedding was at 8:00am on Thursday. However, neither Mandanna nor Deverakonda has shared any pictures from their wedding on social media as of now. The grand wedding festivities are underway at ITC Mementos in Udaipur.

Festivities Pre-wedding festivities took place over several days The pre-wedding festivities for Mandanna and Deverakonda began a few days ago, with a pool party, cricket match, haldi and sangeet functions. Reportedly, Mandanna danced to her song Angaaron Sa from Pushpa 2 for her to-be-husband on sangeet night. The couple announced their wedding plans on February 22 on social media.

