Rashmika Mandanna's wedding wardrobe 'beautifully reflects tradition'
What's the story
As fans wait for the much-awaited first look of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding, fans are eager to see the former's bride attire. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur on Thursday. A source close to the preparations told Hauterrfly that Mandanna's wedding wardrobe will "beautifully reflect tradition with a thoughtfully curated collection of muhurtham and rich silk sarees forming an important part of her wedding celebrations." These sarees are traditionally worn during South Indian wedding ceremonies.
Star-studded affair
Ambanis, Sandeep Reddy Vanga among guests arriving in Udaipur
Several prominent names from the film industry and beyond arrived in Udaipur to celebrate the couple. Among those spotted in the city are members of the Ambani family, actor Eesha Rebba, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director Tharun Bhascker, actor Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, and director Rahul Ravindran. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited, he couldn't attend, instead sending a letter congratulating Mandanna and Deverakonda.
Cultural celebration
Mandanna and Deverakonda's double wedding ceremonies
The couple planned their wedding to reflect both their cultural backgrounds through two distinct ceremonies. The muhurtham (Andhra wedding ceremony), which took place in the morning, featured rituals steeped in Telugu traditions. Later in the day, it will be followed by a Kodava ceremony to honor Mandanna's Coorg roots. Senior journalist Sreedhar Pillai confirmed on X that the duo is now officially married.