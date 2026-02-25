PM Modi wishes Rashmika-Vijay on 'new beautiful chapter' of life
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on their upcoming wedding. The couple will tie the knot on Thursday, February 26, in Udaipur, and the Deverakondas have invited the Prime Minister to their nuptials. In response, PM Modi wrote a letter addressed to Deverakonda's parents, Madhavi and Govardhan Rao.
Letter details
'Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the families'
In his letter, PM Modi wrote, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026." "Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion." He further added, "It marks the beginning of a new beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika."
Life lessons
'Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts...'
PM Modi further wrote, "With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life." He added, "Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films." "But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives filled with love and affection will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen."
Wedding wishes
'My blessings and best wishes to the couple'
PM Modi added, "May the days, months, and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfillment." "With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths, and journey through life as true partners." "My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on this momentous occasion."
Wedding details
No phones allowed during the wedding
The couple's wedding will be a private affair steeped in South Indian traditions. The menu is expected to feature traditional South Indian dishes served on banana leaves, with coconut water as part of the hospitality. To maintain privacy, the actors have implemented a no-phone policy during the rituals, and unauthorized drones are also prohibited from flying around the venue. Following their wedding, Deverakonda and Mandanna are set to host a reception in Hyderabad on March 4.