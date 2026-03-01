Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' pushed to April in India

Ryan Gosling 's upcoming sci-fi thriller, Project Hail Mary, has pushed its Indian release date to April 3, 2026. The film was originally set to hit theaters on March 20, but is now avoiding a box office clash with two major Indian releases: Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Both these films are releasing on March 19, just a day before Eid.

Strategic move 'Project Hail Mary' to have better screen availability now The decision to delay Project Hail Mary was reportedly taken due to screen allocation issues. Both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are expected to monopolize premium large formats like IMAX and Dolby screens across India. The Hollywood film, shot for IMAX release, would have struggled for access to these high-end screening formats had it premiered alongside the two Indian blockbusters.

Film details More about 'Project Hail Mary' Project Hail Mary is an adaptation of Andy Weir's bestselling novel of the same name. The story follows Ryland Grace (Gosling), an astronaut who wakes up on a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of his mission or identity. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the movie also stars Sandra Huller, Lionel Boyce, James Ortiz, Milana Vayntrub, and Priya Kansara.

Advertisement