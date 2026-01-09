WPL 2026, Nadine de Klerk claims four-fer versus MI: Stats

Bowling

A solid effort from de Klerk

Right after the powerplay, de Klerk was introduced and she dismissed Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was stumped after attempting a drive. In the 11th over, de Klerk got MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who derived an outside edge. De Klerk conceded 14 runs in the 17th over before making a comeback in the 20th. She dismissed S Sajana and Nicola Carey to finish strongly.