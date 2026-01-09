WPL 2026, Nadine de Klerk claims four-fer versus MI: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Nadine de Klerk picked four wickets versus Mumbai Indians Women in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 opener on Friday. The match at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, saw MI manage 154/6 in 20 overs. De Klerk picked 4/26 from her four overs to floor MI and keep their score within limits. Here are the details and stats.
Bowling
A solid effort from de Klerk
Right after the powerplay, de Klerk was introduced and she dismissed Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was stumped after attempting a drive. In the 11th over, de Klerk got MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who derived an outside edge. De Klerk conceded 14 runs in the 17th over before making a comeback in the 20th. She dismissed S Sajana and Nicola Carey to finish strongly.
Numbers
De Klerk attains these feats with maiden WPL four-fer
Playing just her 2nd WPL match, de Klerk now owns six scalps at 10.26. She claimed her maiden four-fer. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is the fourth RCB Women bowler with four-plus wickets in a WPL match. She joined Ellyse Perry, Asha Shobhana and Shreyanka Patil (2). She is also the 2nd RCB Women bowler with 4-plus wickets in a match against MI after Perry.