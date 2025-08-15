Bengaluru blast: 10-year-old boy killed, sister among 9 injured

CM visits site; promises ₹5 lakh compensation

Emergency teams rushed to the scene within minutes, rescuing victims and clearing debris.

Police ruled out explosives—early findings point to a gas leak, though what sparked it is still unclear.

Karnataka's Chief Minister visited the site, promising ₹5 lakh compensation for Mubarak's family and free medical care for all injured.

Most affected residents have been moved to temporary housing as cleanup continues and local officials work non-stop to help everyone recover from this tragedy.