Bengaluru blast: 10-year-old boy killed, sister among 9 injured
A suspected LPG cylinder leak caused a major explosion in Bengaluru's Chinnayyanapalya area on Friday morning, leaving a 10-year-old boy named Mubarak dead and at least nine others hurt, including his younger sister.
The blast, which happened around 8:20am damaged at least 17 tightly-packed homes, with three completely destroyed, as walls and roofs collapsed from the impact.
CM visits site; promises ₹5 lakh compensation
Emergency teams rushed to the scene within minutes, rescuing victims and clearing debris.
Police ruled out explosives—early findings point to a gas leak, though what sparked it is still unclear.
Karnataka's Chief Minister visited the site, promising ₹5 lakh compensation for Mubarak's family and free medical care for all injured.
Most affected residents have been moved to temporary housing as cleanup continues and local officials work non-stop to help everyone recover from this tragedy.