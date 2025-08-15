Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away at 80

Ganesan's political career

Born in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu in 1945, Ganesan started out young with the RSS and became a full-time pracharak.

He joined the BJP in 1991 and went on to serve as Tamil Nadu BJP president, general secretary, vice president, and later as Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh in 2017.

Known for boosting the BJP's presence in Tamil Nadu—editing party publications and promoting Tamil scholarship—he also served as Governor of Manipur before taking charge of Nagaland last year.