Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away at 80
La Ganesan, the Governor of Nagaland, passed away on Friday evening in Chennai at age 80.
The news came on India's 79th Independence Day.
He had been hospitalized since August 8 after a fall at home caused a serious head injury. Despite surgery and intensive care, he couldn't recover.
Ganesan's political career
Born in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu in 1945, Ganesan started out young with the RSS and became a full-time pracharak.
He joined the BJP in 1991 and went on to serve as Tamil Nadu BJP president, general secretary, vice president, and later as Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh in 2017.
Known for boosting the BJP's presence in Tamil Nadu—editing party publications and promoting Tamil scholarship—he also served as Governor of Manipur before taking charge of Nagaland last year.