11 killed as boat overturns in Ganga in Bihar
Oct 13, 2026 10:59 pm
What's the story
At least 11 people, including children, were killed after a boat carrying 15-20 people capsized in the Ganga River near Rampur Shyamchand village, Hajipur district of Bihar on Tuesday. Preliminary reports indicate that the passengers were on their way to a feast when the mishap happened. Most of the victims are said to be children.
Rescue efforts
Details awaited
Officials stated an imbalance led the vessel to capsize, although the exact cause remains unclear.
Teams, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF, are carrying out rescue efforts, which have been hampered by the darkness and deep water.
Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.