129 dead in 8 stampedes across India in 2025
This year, eight major stampedes at religious sites, festivals, and rallies took the lives of 129 people across India.
Most incidents were caused by overcrowding and weak crowd control, raising serious questions about event safety and planning.
What happened and what's being done
The tragedies began in January with deadly stampedes at Tirupati temple and Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, followed by more incidents at New Delhi railway station, Goa's Shirgaon Temple jatra, Bengaluru's RCB IPL parade, and Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple.
After these events, state leaders announced compensation for victims' families.
Courts have called for investigations—one judge even described a rally disaster as a "huge man-made disaster"—and inquiries into missing permissions are underway to help prevent this from happening again.