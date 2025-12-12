129 dead in 8 stampedes across India in 2025

What happened and what's being done

The tragedies began in January with deadly stampedes at Tirupati temple and Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, followed by more incidents at New Delhi railway station, Goa's Shirgaon Temple jatra, Bengaluru's RCB IPL parade, and Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple.

After these events, state leaders announced compensation for victims' families.

Courts have called for investigations—one judge even described a rally disaster as a "huge man-made disaster"—and inquiries into missing permissions are underway to help prevent this from happening again.