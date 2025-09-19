Next Article
2 boys drown in lake after swimming post school
India
In a really sad turn of events on Thursday, two school friends—Lokesh (13) and Sanjay (12)—drowned while swimming in Chitlapakkam Lake near Tambaram, Tamil Nadu.
Both were Class 8 students at a government school in Selaiyur.
Their bodies were found by walkers, who quickly called the police.
Neither of them knew how to swim
Investigators found the boys' textbooks and footwear left on the shore, suggesting they went for a swim after school.
It looks like they accidentally wandered into deeper water; neither of them knew how to swim.
Their families had started searching for them when they didn't come home on Wednesday.
This tragedy is a reminder of how risky local lakes can be if you're not careful around water.