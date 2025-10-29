'20-25 Punjabi girls' still trapped in Iraq: India woman
A woman from Moga, Punjab was recently brought back home after a nightmare in Iraq. She'd gone there in early 2024, promised a tailoring job by a local travel agent, but instead ended up trapped as a domestic worker under harsh and abusive conditions.
Her situation changed only when she reached out to Rajya Sabha member Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal on social media, who then got the Ministry of External Affairs involved.
Seechewal demands action against fake recruiters
The woman faced attempted assault and violence before finally returning to India on September 28, 2025. Now safe but still coping with trauma, her story has sparked calls for action.
Seechewal is urging the government to crack down on fake recruiters targeting women.
The rescued woman mentioned that 20-25 Punjabi girls are still trapped, and Seechewal is calling for government action against such travel rackets to protect others from similar exploitation.