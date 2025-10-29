Climate change cost India $194 billion in lost income: Report
India saw record-breaking impacts from climate change in 2024, with extreme heat and air pollution leading to huge losses in work hours and lives, according to the 2025 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change.
Heat exposure alone cost the country 247 billion labor hours—mainly hitting farmers and construction workers—and led to an estimated $194 billion income loss.
Heatwaves and air pollution
On average, people in India faced nearly 20 heatwave days last year, with about a third of those directly linked to climate change.
These conditions made it harder for many to work or get quality sleep, while also taking a toll on mental and physical health.
Air pollution was just as serious, causing 1.7 million deaths in 2022—a sharp rise since 2010—with fossil fuels behind almost half of these cases.
Air pollution-related deaths
Air pollution-related deaths cost India $339 billion in 2022—about one-10th of the nation's GDP.
Droughts were also worse than ever, affecting over a third of the country's land from 2020-2024.
Urgent action needed
The report's findings imply that urgent action is needed.
Steps such as cutting emissions, cleaning up the air, building stronger public health systems, and focusing on sustainable growth are widely recognized as important for protecting people from the growing impacts of climate change.