Climate change cost India $194 billion in lost income: Report

Heatwaves and air pollution

On average, people in India faced nearly 20 heatwave days last year, with about a third of those directly linked to climate change.

These conditions made it harder for many to work or get quality sleep, while also taking a toll on mental and physical health.

Air pollution was just as serious, causing 1.7 million deaths in 2022—a sharp rise since 2010—with fossil fuels behind almost half of these cases.