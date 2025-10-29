Teacher booked for slapping, isolating 3-year-old in preschool India Oct 29, 2025

A preschool teacher in Belapur was booked on October 27, 2025, under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for allegedly slapping and isolating a three-year-old boy.

The incident happened on October 8 after the child reportedly pulled another kid's hair during playtime.

CCTV footage later showed the teacher assaulting and isolating him for about 20 minutes, which came to light when his mother noticed injuries and raised concerns.