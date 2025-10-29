Teacher booked for slapping, isolating 3-year-old in preschool
A preschool teacher in Belapur was booked on October 27, 2025, under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for allegedly slapping and isolating a three-year-old boy.
The incident happened on October 8 after the child reportedly pulled another kid's hair during playtime.
CCTV footage later showed the teacher assaulting and isolating him for about 20 minutes, which came to light when his mother noticed injuries and raised concerns.
Teacher fired, school apologized
Police have filed an FIR against both the teacher and school administration, with Senior Inspector Arun Pawar confirming an active investigation.
The boy's mother had to push for CCTV footage—something the school delayed sharing without explanation—and was shocked when her son was expelled instead of the staff being held accountable.
The school apologized and said they fired the teacher.