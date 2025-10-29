Next Article
Cyclone Montha hits Andhra, 1 dead; Odisha's coastal areas affected
India
Cyclone Montha made landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night with strong winds and heavy rain.
The storm caused flooding, power cuts, and sadly took one life when a tree fell on a house.
Odisha's coastal areas also saw landslides and blocked roads.
Thousands moved to safer places
Over 10,000 people in Andhra Pradesh and 11,000 in Odisha were moved to cyclone shelters to keep them safe.
Flights at Rajahmundry airport were disrupted and emergency teams like the NDRF are out helping with rescues.
The weather department says rain and winds will continue over the next day, but the cyclone is expected to weaken as it moves inland.