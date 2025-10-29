Doctor dies by suicide after accusing cop of rape
A 29-year-old doctor from Satara, Maharashtra, died by suicide on October 24, 2024.
In her note, she accused a police sub-inspector of rape and another man of harassment—both have now been arrested.
Earlier this year, she'd also reported being pressured to fake a medical certificate but saw no action.
Her family is now urging for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig deeper into these serious allegations.
Family demands justice, says authorities should have helped her
People in her hometown Beed are mourning her loss and calling for justice, with her cousin sharing that authorities actually investigated the doctor instead of helping her when she spoke up about harassment.
The family wants strict punishment for everyone involved and believes an SIT probe is needed so those who ignored her complaints are finally held responsible.