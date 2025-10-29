India invites EU leaders as Republic Day chief guests
For the first time ever, India has invited top European Union leaders—Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa (President-designate of the European Council)—to be chief guests at Republic Day celebrations in 2026.
This big move follows recent visits by EU officials and reflects growing ties between India and Europe.
The official announcement is expected soon.
Their visit lines up with the India-EU summit expected to take place in Delhi around the same time, where leaders will talk trade, tech, and security.
Negotiations for a major free trade agreement are also picking up pace, with several sectors aiming for a deal by the end of 2025.
For young people watching global trends, this could signal closer India-EU collaboration that may shape future opportunities in jobs, travel, and innovation.