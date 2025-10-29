US obesity rates drop to 37% as GLP-1 drug use spikes India Oct 29, 2025

Obesity rates in the US have dipped to 37% in 2025, down from nearly 40% just three years ago.

The big change? More adults are turning to GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, which help curb appetite and slow digestion.

Since early 2024, usage has jumped from about 6% of adults to over 12% now.