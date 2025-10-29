Next Article
US obesity rates drop to 37% as GLP-1 drug use spikes
Obesity rates in the US have dipped to 37% in 2025, down from nearly 40% just three years ago.
The big change? More adults are turning to GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, which help curb appetite and slow digestion.
Since early 2024, usage has jumped from about 6% of adults to over 12% now.
Who's using these drugs most?
Women are leading the way with GLP-1 use, seeing bigger weight loss results than men.
Usage is highest among people aged 50-64.
But there's a catch: Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford warns that insurance coverage for these meds might end next year, which could push costs up to $500 a month—making them harder to get, even as cheaper pill versions are in the works.