Delhi Metro to extend platforms at 32 stations: Details here
Delhi Metro is about to make your commute a bit less cramped.
The DMRC is extending platforms at 32 busy stations—including Noida Sector-15, 16, 18, Golf Course, and Noida City Centre on the Blue Line—to handle more people during rush hour.
Spots like Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar are also getting upgrades.
Tender worth ₹5.71 crore issued
DMRC just put out a tender worth ₹5.71 crore on October 24, 2024, and wants to wrap up the work within a year.
Bids close November 17, with technical bids are scheduled to be opened on November 18.
Once done, these stations can fit longer trains and more passengers, making things less packed and safer.
Upgrades will help accommodate longer trains
If you ride the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City or Vaishali), this is good news.
The upgrades are all about keeping up with growing crowds and making sure your daily travel feels a bit smoother and safer—especially when everyone's rushing.