2025 floods: India's toughest year with extreme weather India Dec 23, 2025

This year, India was hit by devastating floods that claimed over 1,500 lives and affected nearly half the country.

It all started in Gujarat with deadly pre-monsoon rains in May.

By June, the Northeast was overwhelmed—Assam's Silchar saw its heaviest rain since 1893, while mass evacuations took place across the Northeast.