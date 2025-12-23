2025 floods: India's toughest year with extreme weather
This year, India was hit by devastating floods that claimed over 1,500 lives and affected nearly half the country.
It all started in Gujarat with deadly pre-monsoon rains in May.
By June, the Northeast was overwhelmed—Assam's Silchar saw its heaviest rain since 1893, while mass evacuations took place across the Northeast.
What happened next?
The Western Himalayas faced landslides and cloudbursts, especially in Himachal Pradesh where over 300 people lost their lives.
Mumbai struggled with major urban flooding in August, while Delhi's Yamuna River crossed danger levels after heavy September rains.
Southern India wasn't spared either—heavy post-monsoon downpours kept the crisis going.
Why does it matter?
These floods exposed how vulnerable many regions are to extreme weather.
There's a growing call for better flood management—think stronger infrastructure, early warnings, and more community awareness—to help protect people when disasters like this strike again.