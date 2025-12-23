Odisha Forest Department faces heat over ₹12cr Mahindra Thar spending

The Odisha Forest Department is under fire for spending nearly ₹12 crore on 51 Mahindra Thar SUVs. The vehicles were bought for around ₹7 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with an additional ₹5 crore spent on modifications. Each SUV was procured at approximately ₹14 lakh, and official records show that specialized equipment and fittings were added to the vehicles.

Audit initiated Minister orders audit into SUV procurement and modifications The controversy has prompted Odisha's Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia to order a special audit. The audit will look into the procurement process of these vehicles and the expenses incurred on their modifications. Khuntia said that while some modifications may be necessary for departmental work, any unnecessary or unjustified expenditure would not be tolerated.

Justification examined SUVs procured for critical forest operations Meanwhile, the Forest Department has justified the modifications on grounds of difficult terrain and the need for specialized equipment. The SUVs are intended for important forest operations like controlling forest fires, deploying staff in remote areas, protecting wildlife, and preventing poaching and timber smuggling. However, doubts remain over whether these high expenditures were necessary or if prior approvals indeed sufficed as justification.