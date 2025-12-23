Odisha Forest Department faces heat over ₹12cr Mahindra Thar spending
What's the story
The Odisha Forest Department is under fire for spending nearly ₹12 crore on 51 Mahindra Thar SUVs. The vehicles were bought for around ₹7 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with an additional ₹5 crore spent on modifications. Each SUV was procured at approximately ₹14 lakh, and official records show that specialized equipment and fittings were added to the vehicles.
Audit initiated
Minister orders audit into SUV procurement and modifications
The controversy has prompted Odisha's Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia to order a special audit. The audit will look into the procurement process of these vehicles and the expenses incurred on their modifications. Khuntia said that while some modifications may be necessary for departmental work, any unnecessary or unjustified expenditure would not be tolerated.
Justification examined
SUVs procured for critical forest operations
Meanwhile, the Forest Department has justified the modifications on grounds of difficult terrain and the need for specialized equipment. The SUVs are intended for important forest operations like controlling forest fires, deploying staff in remote areas, protecting wildlife, and preventing poaching and timber smuggling. However, doubts remain over whether these high expenditures were necessary or if prior approvals indeed sufficed as justification.
Accountability promised
Government assures accountability post-audit
State government sources have said that responsibility will be fixed after the audit report is submitted, with further action to be taken based on its findings, according to India Today. While it is expected that a complete picture will emerge after the audit, a controversy has already ignited and put the department under public and political scrutiny.