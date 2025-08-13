210 panchayat leaders to attend I-Day celebrations at Red Fort India Aug 13, 2025

This August 15, 210 panchayat leaders from all across India are heading to Delhi's Red Fort as special guests for Independence Day.

Invited by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, they'll be joined by their spouses and nodal officers—making it a big group of 425.

This comes as India continues to protect farmers' interests in trade talks with the US.