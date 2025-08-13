210 panchayat leaders to attend I-Day celebrations at Red Fort
This August 15, 210 panchayat leaders from all across India are heading to Delhi's Red Fort as special guests for Independence Day.
Invited by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, they'll be joined by their spouses and nodal officers—making it a big group of 425.
Special events planned for the day
A day before the main event, women panchayat leaders who've made real impact through projects like Har Ghar Jal Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin will be honored.
Plus, the new SabhaSaar app—designed to bring more transparency to local governance—will be launched in the presence of key ministers.
This year's theme? "Atmanirbhar Panchayat, Vikshit Bharat Ki Pehchaan," celebrating self-reliant villages shaping a developed India.