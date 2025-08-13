Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-2 on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway on August 16. The new road links are expected to cut down travel time between Noida and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) from over an hour to just 20 minutes. Currently, commuters have to navigate through congested routes like Ring Road, DND Flyway, Ashram Chowk, Dhaula Kuan/Mahipalpur route to reach IGI Airport.

Infrastructure details UER-2 starts at Alipur on NH-44 The UER-2 will serve as Delhi's new "Outer Ring Road," enhancing connectivity between NCR cities such as Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Rohtak, Jind and Bahadurgarh. The road will also provide direct airport access to key areas of Delhi. Built at a cost of ₹8,000 crore, it starts at Alipur on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway (NH-44) and passes through Mundka, Bakkarwala Najafgarh and Dwarka before connecting with the Delhi-Jaipur Highway at Mahipalpur.

Travel time reduction New routes will connect NH-9 and NH-48 in Delhi The new routes will connect NH-9 and NH-48 in Delhi, allowing commuters to bypass traffic-prone areas like Ring Road, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan and NH-48. The Dwarka Expressway will also be inaugurated from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Shiv Murti at Mahipalpur. PM Modi had previously inaugurated the Gurugram section of this expressway last year.