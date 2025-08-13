Next Article
Bihar: Tantrik tries to revive boy (15) who died from snakebite
At Samastipur Sadar Hospital in Bihar, a self-styled tantrik named Akhilesh Kumar Rai attempted to revive a 15-year-old boy who had died from a snakebite.
Rai's ritual—complete with mantras and dramatic gestures—lasted over 30 minutes but didn't work, despite the family's hopes.
The incident quickly caught people's attention both at the hospital and online.
Hospital staff reject tantrik's claim
After Rai's failed attempt, doctors proceeded with the autopsy as usual and returned the boy's body to his family.
Hospital staff firmly rejected Rai's claim that medical treatment had interfered with his ritual, highlighting ongoing tensions between superstitious beliefs and scientific medicine in India.