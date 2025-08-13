Bihar: Tantrik tries to revive boy (15) who died from snakebite India Aug 13, 2025

At Samastipur Sadar Hospital in Bihar, a self-styled tantrik named Akhilesh Kumar Rai attempted to revive a 15-year-old boy who had died from a snakebite.

Rai's ritual—complete with mantras and dramatic gestures—lasted over 30 minutes but didn't work, despite the family's hopes.

The incident quickly caught people's attention both at the hospital and online.